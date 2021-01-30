Edward Henry Forrest, age 77, residing in Fort Gratiot, Michigan passed away from gastric cancer surrounded by loved ones the morning of January 28, 2021.
He was born September 18, 1943 in Ft. Wayne Indiana, the son of Marjorie and Edward Forrest. Ed was raised in Fort Wayne with his brother Gary and attended St. Paul's Grade School, Concordia High School and went on to achieve a B.S. degree in Economics from Purdue University.
Ed and his loving wife of 25 years; Sheryl Kay Zinn (passed away in August of 1991) moved to Cadillac, Michigan and went on to raise two loving daughters; Michelle (Rick) Hubbell and Melanie (Gregg) Morrison.
Ed remarried on July 20, 2002 to Marion Hall and resided in Fort Gratiot for the past 19 years.
Loving Grandfather of five wonderful grandchildren who loved him so much; Jack, Cate and Grace Hubbell and Connor and Luke Morrison. Stepfather to Christian (Caroline) and Micah Hall. Step Grandfather to Carson, Caden, Cullen and Jesse Hall.
After 30 successful years in the automotive industry, Ed retired at age 57 in 2000. After retirement Ed felt blessed he was able to travel to Canada, Traverse City and Pennsylvania to watch and participate in his grandchildren and step grandchildren's chosen sports/activities; hockey, football, dance, basketball and soccer.
He truly enjoyed remodeling Marion's childhood home in Fort Gratiot and making it their own. Ed loved playing golf when he could and enjoyed socializing. Some of Ed's favorite memories included snowmobiling, playing cards and family vacations with friends from Cadillac.
Ed loved and cherished his nieces and nephews. They viewed him as a role model during their childhoods and continue to do so into their adult lives.
Ed's special qualities included listening, providing guidance, love and support to family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11 am at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI with visitation from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Feel free to sign Edwards online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
