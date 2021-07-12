Ed Hinman, of Manton passed away on December 30, 2020, at Autumnwood Nursing Home in McBain, Michigan, which had been his residence for the last four years. He had been a resident of Manton for over 50 years. Ed was born on April 28, 1929, in Tuscola County, Michigan to Garnald and Mary (Marvin) Hinman. He grew up in Unionville, MI. He and Norma (Brewster) entered into marriage in Indiana on April 8, 1961 and celebrated 54 years together. Ed loved to be outside enjoying many outdoor activities. It seemed he was outside more than inside. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening and was skilled in all three. He trained countless hunting dogs over the years. He worked hard to provide for his family as an insurance salesman, a logger, a real estate broker, a farmer, and a carpenter, all the while helping to raise seven kids. Perhaps among his greatest loves was his wife's cooking, especially her pies! Ed loved spending time outdoors with his seven children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and remembered for always being there when needed and supportive of his children and grandchildren's many activities. Ed is survived by his brother Don (Kay), his six sons, Rick (Debbie) Hinman, Randy Hinman, Kelly (Michelle) Whitehead, Keith (Celia) Whitehead, Brian (Vickey) Hinman, Brad (Patty) Hinman, one daughter, Debbi Hinman (Haas), numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma, his parents, his brother Franklin and sister Ethel. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a committal service will take place on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Liberty Township Cemetery in Manton. His urn will be laid to rest alongside his wife. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/). The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.