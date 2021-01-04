Ed Hinman, of Manton passed away on December 30, 2020, at Autumnwood Nursing Home in McBain, Michigan, which had been his residence for the last four years. He had been a resident of Manton for over 50 years.
Ed was born on April 28, 1929, in Tuscola County, Michigan to Garnald and Mary (Marvin) Hinman. He grew up in Unionville, MI. He and Norma (Brewster) entered into marriage in Indiana on April 8, 1961 and celebrated 54 years together.
Ed loved to be outside enjoying many outdoor activities. It seemed he was outside more than inside. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening and was skilled in all three. He trained countless hunting dogs over the years. He worked hard to provide for his family as an insurance salesman, a logger, a real estate broker, a farmer, and a carpenter, all the while helping to raise seven kids. Perhaps among his greatest loves was his wife's cooking, especially her pies! Ed loved spending time outdoors with his seven children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and remembered for always being there when needed and supportive of his children and grandchildren's many activities.
Ed is survived by his brother Don (Kay), his six sons, Rick (Debbie) Hinman, Randy Hinman, Kelly (Michelle) Whitehead, Keith (Celia) Whitehead, Brian (Vickey) Hinman, Brad (Patty) Hinman, one daughter, Debbi Hinman (Haas), numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma, his parents, his brother Franklin and sister Ethel.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and arrangements for services to take place at a later date are pending. His urn will be laid to rest alongside his wife at Liberty Township Cemetery in Manton in the spring. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/). The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.