MARYSVILLE — Edward J. Lakies (EJ), age 85, passed away in Marysville, Washington.
Ed was born to Arthur and Nina (Smith) Lakies on August 21, 1935 in Cadillac.
He was raised in Cadillac and graduated with the class of 1953. Growing up in Cadillac he worked as a newspaper carrier for the Cadillac Evening News, also at Caberfae as ski patrol and at the boat dock on the canal. Ed was an enthusiastic drag race car driver most of his life and worked at restoring and other vehicles. He got his start on cars at CY's Body Shop in Cadillac.
After moving from Cadillac, he lived and worked in Battle Creek and Bellevue; Henderson, Nevada; Bowling Green, Kentucky; and most recently in Meridian, Idaho.
He loved traveling in his motor home visiting family in Michigan. We will miss those visits and his "love you lots" ending phone conversations.
He is survived by his children Michael Edward Lakies of Traverse City, Steven Arthur Lakies of Buckley, their mother Liz (Cooper) Lakies Kroupa, and Nadine (Dale) LaBay of Maysville, Washington; daughter-in-law Bonnie Lakies; brother Jim (Margaret) Lakies; brother-in-law Jerry Holmberg; sisters Jean Lakies and Barbara Husted; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Nina Lakies, sisters Janice M. Lakies, Sandra K. Lakies and Joan D. Holmberg; brother-in-law Roger Husted; Nadine's mother Margaret (Baird) LAkies; and, recently, his wife Gail (Burke) Lakies; and his sone Ronald J. Lakies.
No service is planned at this time.
