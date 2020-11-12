Edward John Bekken, 88 of McBain passed away November 11, 2020 at the Curry House in Cadillac, Mi.
He born July 15, 1933, in McBain Mi., to Everett and Anna Bekken. Uncle Ed was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He spent most of his working life as an over the road trucker, owning his own rig for many years. Uncle Ed had a love for the outdoors, be it deer hunting, gardening, grass mowing and most of all his beautiful flowers. Uncle Ed was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Gertrude Marcus and Frances Bekken. Brother in law Claude Marcus, step sister Edith Quist and Dorothy Shelton and step brothers Clayton Elenbaas, Gordon Elenbaas, Arthur Elenbaas, Marvin Elenbaas, Wilbur (Webb) Elenbaas and Ray Elenbaas. He leaves behind a brother, Ken Bekken (wife Iva Bekken), step brother Harold Elenbaas, Step Sister Joan Elenbaas and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many. Due to the coronavirus there will only be a graveside service for immediate family at this time. A celebration of life will be held this spring/summer 2021. Arrangements are being made by Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.