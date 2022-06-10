Edward Dean McKinley, age 91 of Cadillac, died peacefully at home on June 7, 2022.
Dean was born December 23, 1930 in Cadillac, MI to Olin and Opal (Powell) McKinley.
He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and honorably served from 1951 to 1954 and during the Korean War.
He was employed by the City of Cadillac Street department for 35 years, retiring in October of 1989.
Dean married the former Neva Avery on October 4, 1954 and she preceded him in death on January 18, 1999.
He spent many summers camping on the back waters of Mesick where he enjoyed walleye fishing. A true outdoors man, Dean filled his days fishing, hunting, mushroom picking and taking his daily walks. He was an avid Detroit sports fan following the Red Wings, Tigers and even the Lions. He took pride in hearing all about his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Dean loved a good rainstorm and always had an air mattress in the back of his pickup truck and later his shed where you could be sure to find him listening to the rain. There was not a single thing he could not fix with a little duct tape and hot glue.
Dean is survived by his children Ed (Sue Jennings), Larry (Kathy), Cathy (Kevin Clawson) and Connie (Brad) Berry; grandchildren Jessica (Doug) Helmbolt, Mindy (Jeremy) Hankins, Kristin (Michael) Filkins, Heather (Randy) Reid, Jennifer (Simon Alhin) McKinley, Josh (Karli) McKinley; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granchild with another due in August; many other family members and friends including special neighbor Dorothy Webster.
He was preceded in death by his wife and great-granddaughter Dakota Helmbolt. He was the last surviving sibling of brothers Paul, Walter, Lyle, Ormal, Bill and Dell; and sisters Blanche (McKinley) Arnold, Burnice (McKinley) Stewart and Barbara (McKinley) Vincent.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to Munson Hospice.
