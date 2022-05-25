Edward Meyering, 88 of McBain, MI went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 24, 2022. Ed was born on September 17, 1933 to Harry and Fannie Meyering. Ed was raised on a dairy farm outside McBain and attended McBain Rural Agricultural School where he was very active in athletics (baseball, basketball, and track) and FFA. He married Edith Jager on March 25, 1952 and then attended Michigan State University where he took business courses.
Ed worked various jobs; sales, service, deliveries before, at the age of 22, going into business as part owner of the McBain Hardware as a licensed electrician. He continued to work part-time for many years while wintering in Florida enjoying fishing, golfing, and bike riding. He also enjoyed spending family time at their cabin on the Clam River. Ed was very active in his community where he was a volunteer fireman, a city council member, served as chairman of the McBain TIFFA/DDA and served as mayor for 10 years where he was instrumental in getting the city sewer system started. He was an active member of the McBain Christian Reformed Church where he served as an elder and deacon on several occasions along with teaching adult Sunday school classes for many years. He also traveled with a church group that helped build a school in the Dominican Republic.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years; Edith (Jager) and his children; Howard Meyering (Beverly), Holly Decker (Charles), Beth Werner (Gedeon), and Brenda Nederhood (Dan). He will be remembered affectionately by his 6 grandchildren; Adam Meyering (Jody), Heather Short (Shawn), Bryan Meyering (Kim), Andy Gilde, Nicholas Werner and Collin Nederhood. Grampa-Great will be missed by his great-grandchildren; Caden, Keith, and Kaylynn Meyering; Easton, Gracen and Bowen Short; Henry, Jackson, and Allie Meyering. Ed is also survived by his in-laws; Betty Meyering and Gordon Brinks.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, siblings, and in-laws, infant sister Elizabeth, Albert (Alerdine) Meyering, Henry (Kay) Meyering, Harold Meyering, James (Jane) Meyering, Elsie (Neal) Schaaf, Clinton (Elaine) Jager, Les (Carole) Jager, Rosie Brinks, and James and Ruth Lutke.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Barton officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 27 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. and one hour prior till time of funeral service. A luncheon will follow the funeral service. Burial will take place at the Mount View Cemetery in McBain.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Hospice of Michigan and the staff at Quiet Creek AFC for the loving and professional care extended to Ed and the entire family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vogel Center CRC Building Fund.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
