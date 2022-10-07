Edward Milton Schmidt, age 66, of McBain passed away on October 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 4, 1956 in Frankfort, MI to Ersie and Doris (Kibbe) Schmidt. On October 7, 1983 he was united in marriage to Elaine Anderson in Harrietta, MI.

Edward spent 42 years working for Four Winns in Cadillac, now known as Groupe Beneteau. Edward enjoyed watching and attending many sporting events that included the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Lions, the Detroit Pistons and U of M Football. He also enjoyed gardening and cherishing time spent with his grandson's.

He is survived by his wife; Elaine Schmidt of McBain, son; Kyle Schmidt of McBain, and daughter; Stacy Rhoades of McBain, grandsons; Colton and Rylan Rhoades, siblings; Ernest (Jackie) Schmidt, Donnie (Cindy) Schmidt, Ronald (Tammy) Schmidt, Susan (Phil) Knight, Carltin (Lisa) Schmidt, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ersie (Doris) Schmidt, brothers; Ersie Schmidt Jr., Charles Schmidt, and niece; Janet Schmidt.

A celebration of life and benefit will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 2-4pm at the Cadillac Moose Lodge. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

