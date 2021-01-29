Edward Silas Gilde of McBain went to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Munson Healthcare, Cadillac Hospital. He was 89 years old.
Eddie was born at the family farm to John and Mary (Cady) Gilde on January 30, 1931. He married the love of his life, Alice Walenjus on October 6, 1951 at the St. John Lutheran Church in Lake City. She preceded him in death February 21, 2015.
He spent his entire life as a proud Dairy farmer working alongside his family and friends on the family farm. He also worked at Western Concrete and cut pulp wood for short periods of time.
Eddie loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, bonfires, and just riding his John Deere Gator and observing all of the nature around him. He was a charter member of the Northland Community Church.
Eddie is survived by his daughters: Jayne (Mark) Dorman and Jody (Kevin) Spaulding, his grandchildren: Preston Dorman, Allison (Nathan) Sobieski, Ayla (Brent) Benavides and Josh Spaulding, great grandchildren Isaiah and Willow Benavides and Grace Sobieski, sisters: Cora (Paul) Goresch and Joyce (Doug) Seelye and in-laws: Tony Walenjus, Susan (Bill) Nees and Tykie Beerens.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Gilde and in-laws, Iver and Lila Walenjus, his wife, Alice and siblings, Francis and Grace Gilde, Helen and Cliff Gallop, Dorr and Jeri Gilde, Gordon and Marie Gilde, Anna and Albert Burkholder, Irene and Bill Baker, Jim and Esther Norman and Ken Gilde Sr., sisters in law Arlene Vandervlucht, Norma Rich and Kathy Walenjus.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring, with burial in the Reeder Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
