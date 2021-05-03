A Celebration of Life memorial service for Edward Silas Gilde, age 89 of McBain, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Northland Community Church with Pastors Steve Boven and Erik Burdan officiating.
There will be a time of visitation beginning at 10:00 am until service time.
Northland Community Church is located at 5855 S. Morey Road, McBain, MI.
Mr. Gilde passed away January 28, 2021 and internment has taken place at the Reeder Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or Northland Community Church.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
