Edward Spears

Edward Kessler Spears "Ed", of Gerrardstown, WV, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the age of 84 years old, after a short illness.
Born February 7, 1938, in McCorkle, WV, he was the son of the late Delmar Earl Spears and Delpha Spears (Holstein).
He was a member of the 365 Church.
Edward was a construction worker for 35 years of his life. He was a member of Labors Local 616 and Iron Workers Local 568. He went back to school, gained his GED and started working in auto repair. After five years, he returned to school and studied small engine repair. He then started his own business called ED-DEE's Small Engine Repair. His business thrived for 18 years until he retired for a second time.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather to eight children, sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He is survived by five sons, Charles E. Spears (Kimberly), Eugene W.D. Spears, Richard D. Spears (Shannan), Edward K. Spears II (Destiny), John E. Spears (Wendy); three daughters, Valerie C. McCumbee (Ramsay), Beverly B. Elliott (Dwayne), Stephanie D. Irvin (Randy); sixteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Billy Joe Spears (Donna); one sister, Shirley J. Tyler.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Berneice Lea Byrd Spears; his second wife, Virginia Dee Valley Spears; his sisters, Phyllis Ethel Spears, and Barbara Ann Spears; his grandson, Kayden Spears; and his parents, the late Delmar Earl Spears and Delpha Spears (Holstein).
There will be a celebration of life with immediate family only, at a later date.
