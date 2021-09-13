Edwin Duncan Carmichael, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at home in Evart. He was 88. Ed was born on October 19, 1932 in Chippewa Lake, MI to Stewart and Lula (Closson) Carmichael. Ed graduated from Evart High School in 1951. In 1953 he was inducted into the United States Army. He was stationed overseas during the Korean Conflict, was awarded a bronze star and was honorably discharged as a Corporal, on Nov. 23, 1954. On January 24, 1959 Ed married Linda Maddern, in Evart. They made their home and raised their family in the Pontiac area. Ed retired from GM Pontiac Truck and Bus in 1988 as an inspector. He and Linda moved back to Evart in 1989. Ed always took time to tinker with tractors and look at steam engines. He was an avid bowler in his prime and loved to hunt and fish. He was a lifetime member of the Pontiac Eagles and member of VFW Post 1370 in Pontiac. Ed had a mischievous wit and could always be found with a toothpick in his mouth and smile on his face. Ed is survived by: his beloved wife of 62 years, Linda; children, John (Tonui) of Sears, David (Linda) of Evart and Dolores (Frank) Akerley of Mt. Washington, KY; three siblings, Marie (Frank) Wilkerson, Jim (Judy) Carmichael and Ned (Reta) Carmichael all of Evart; brother-in-law, Herb Johnson, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. He was a wonderful uncle and friend. Ed was preceded in death by: his parents and sisters, June (Morris) Corey and Edna Johnson. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 15th at 1p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Evart, where he was a member. Memorial donations in Ed's name can be made to Moose Heart or Moose Haven. Share a memory, sign the guestbook or light a candle at www.coreyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.