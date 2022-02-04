Edythe Annette Wiebenga
Memoriams

Edythe Annette Wiebenga, 87 of Kentwood Michigan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 29, 2022.

Edythe was born in Passaic, New Jersey to Nicholas and Sadie (Van Teyens) Prins on November 2,1934. She earned her teaching degree from Calvin College and taught elementary education at McBain Rural Agricultural School in McBain, Michigan for most of her career. Edythe was married to Robert Wiebenga on June 14, 1955. They were married for 65 years.

Edythe enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, watching sports, camping, playing games with friends and family, volunteering, and traveling, especially when it included family.

Edythe is survived by her children: Joel (Patty) of Cadillac, Tim (Jeanette) of McBain, Phil (Marijane) of McBain, Jan Wiebenga of Kentwood, and Paul (Ruthann) of Zeeland; along with 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Edythe is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Eleanor Chambers; brothers, Robert and Harvey Prins; and her parents.

Cremation has already taken place and a Celebration of Life Open House for both Edythe and Robert is tentatively planned for late spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Hospice of West Michigan, 318 E. Main St, Suite F, Lowell, Michigan 49331 or McBain Public Library.

Cadillac News

