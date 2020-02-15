CADILLAC — Eileen Mildred Ball of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 92.
Eileen was born August 22, 1927 in Cadillac to Charles A. and Mildred A. (Madison) Terrell and they preceded her in death. On August 17, 1946 in Grand Rapids, Michigan she married Devere L. Ball and he preceded her in death on August 19, 2002.
She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1945 and later worked for Cadillac Area Public Schools in the middle school as the head cook for 23 years until retiring in 1989. She enjoyed the regular breakfasts with the former CAPS cooks on Tuesdays. Mrs. Ball was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac for many years. She was also a member of Mercy Hospital Auxiliary for 15 years and the Friends of the Library.
Mrs. Ball was a wonderful seamstress, she taught her children how to sew and even made some of their clothing growing up. She enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Mrs. Ball enjoyed gardening, canning and was an avid Tigers Fan. Her greatest delight was being active in the lives of her family.
Mrs. Ball is survived by her children, Linda McDonald of East Lansing, Tom (Diana) Ball of Midland, Melissa (Jim) Hill of Traverse City, Kimberly (Alvin) Elzinga of Manistee; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Ball of Cadillac; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Roberta Terrell of Cadillac; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son; Gerald R. Ball, on May 19, 2018; a grandson, Nicholas Gerald Ball on September 2, 2018; a brother, Larry Terrell on June 22, 2015; and a son-in-law, Fred McDonald on April 26, 2009.
The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis or Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Auxiliary. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
