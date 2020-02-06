CADILLAC — Eileen Mildred Ball of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 92.
The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis or Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Auxiliary. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Cadillac News.
