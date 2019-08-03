MT. MORRIS — Elaine Burton, age 81, of Mt. Morris passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Angel Manor Assisted Living with her family by her side.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Martin Funeral, Cremation & Tribute Services in Mt. Morris, with cremation to follow. A private burial will be held at a later date in Cadillac. Elaine's family will be present at the funeral home on Monday to receive guests from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Tuesday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m.
Those desiring may consider memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Elaine was born in Mesick, Michigan, on September 27, 1937, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leon and Effie (Weaver) Randall. She married the love of her life, Douglas Burton, on October 15, 1955 in Wexford County, Michigan. Sadly, he preceded her in death on June 28, 2005.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Interlochen Art Academy for many years as well as Neelands Home Center, retiring in 1986. In her free time, Elaine enjoyed spending time with her family and friends doing water aerobics and taking nature walks. She also enjoyed flower gardening, feeding birds, riding on motorcycles, cooking, and baking; and was known for her chocolate salad dressing cake.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Linda and Darrell Scharrer, Doug and Beatty Burton; four grandchildren: Jeremy and Josh Scharrer, Kyle and Tricia Burton; two great-grandchildren: Addison, and Leo; brother, Don and Elsie Randall; sister-in-law, Betty Randall; and many other family members and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas; brothers and sisters: Richard Randall, Paul, and Ella Randall, Leon Randall; Lorraine, and Bill Subelt, Delores Randall, and Ron Randall.
Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at martinfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.