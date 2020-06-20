SWARTZ CREEK — Elaine Jane (Palmanteer) Tallman age 87, of Swartz Creek, formerly of Manton and Lennon, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Private family services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. Services provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Manton, Michigan at a later date. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. also on Tuesday.
Elaine was born November 27, 1932 in Cadillac, the daughter of Jessiah Lee and Beatrice E. (Orvis) Palmanteer. She married Kenneth Leroy Tallman in Manton on June 3, 1960 he preceded her in death on June 11, 1986. Elaine retired from JC Penney with 11 years of service. She was a member of Manton First Christian Church and enjoyed crocheting, quilting, crossword puzzles, baking and especially spending time with her family.
Surviving are children, Cheryl (Daniel) McMahon of Gaines, Robert (Marsha) Eckstein of OK, Betty Eckstein of Swartz Creek, Barbara (Christopher) Schindler of Swartz Creek, Helen (Jerry) Pettit of Swartz Creek; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Eckstein; daughter-in-law, Paula Eckstein; siblings, Richard Polmanteer, Jessie "Dale" Palmanteer and Beverly Fones. Tributes may be posted on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
