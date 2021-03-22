ELAINE K. WEIGEL passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Assisted Living in Cadillac on March 20, 2021. She was 100 years old.
Elaine was the first of two daughters born to Bernard and Idabelle Kern in Chicago, IL on August 31, 1920. Her only sibling, her beloved sister Meredith, was born two years later. The extended Kern family was tightly connected, and Elaine and her sister flourished in the nearby presence of aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family embraced music, art, and the Lutheran Church.
At an early age, Elaine already displayed her artistic talent, which set the stage for a scholarship to The Harrison Academy of Applied Arts, and upon graduation, a promising career as an artist. She designed furniture in Chicago as well as greeting cards for both Gartner and Bender and Card Craft. Elaine also worked as a medical artist at the University of Chicago where she created color transparencies and drawings for the textbook The Human Ear (Stephen Polyak, MD). During WWII, Elaine shared her skills with local servicemen by drawing their portraits to send home to loved ones. After marriage, Elaine became a free lance artist, working in a variety of media. During her long career, she won a number of awards, and her artwork is treasured in many homes. Elaine was a member of the Elmhurst Artist's Guild and Pikes Peak Watercolor Society.
As much as she loved art, her real passion was as a wife and mother. During WW II, her sister introduced her to a young Army Air Corp officer named Jack Weigel who won her heart. Their courtship was initially carried on through letters, and the letters give evidence that Jack's heart was lost to Elaine. They were married on August 24 1946, one year after Jack returned from the European conflict. They remained deeply in love for 63 years until Jack's death. They lived in Elmhurst, Illinois; Boulder, CO; Stone Mountain, GA; and Colorado Springs, CO before finally arriving in Cadillac.
Their marriage produced two children; R. Craig (Linda) Weigel of LaPorte, Indiana and Barbara (Terry) Tatarchuk of Cadillac, Michigan; four grandchildren, Matthew Weigel, Kristin Dauphinais, Steven Tatarchuk, and Brent Weigel; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Weigel and her sister, Meredith Schaaf.
When Elaine's health declined in her nineties, she was blessed with many loving caregivers. The family is thankful for their constant comfort and friendship. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial tributes may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac or to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
