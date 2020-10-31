Elaine Lois Miller age 89 of LeRoy passed away October 25th at Reed City Hospital.
Elaine was born June 8, 1931 in Cadillac, MI to Victor and Mary Garnett and was a 1949 graduate of Luther High School. On September 16, 1950 she was married to Harold Miller; were married for 49 years and had three children. She attended nursing school in Cadillac after her children were born and was later employed with the Reed City Hospital as a nurse until her eventual retirement. Over the years Elaine enjoyed quilting, and was an avid reader, and was a member of the LeRoy United Methodist Church. One of her greatest joys was singing in the community choir. She was so proud of their Spring and Fall concerts. Elaine loved animals; she loved cats and dogs, but especially dogs.
For the last 7 years she enjoyed her winters in Florida.
Elaine is survived by her children Shelley Hinkle and Shery Kirk; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold Miller; son Darren Miller; two half-sisters Margie and Jo; and her half-brother Ray Garnett.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Elaine's life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name can be sent to Missaukee County Humane
Society or the LeRoy United Methodist Church.
