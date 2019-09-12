TUSTIN — Elden Dale Holmes, longtime resident of Tustin, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital. He was 89.
Elden was born at home on June 27, 1930, in LeRoy, Michigan to Sylvester and Lillian (Langworthy) Holmes. From a young age Elden's curly locks earned him the nickname of "Fuzzy", a name that stuck with him throughout his entire life. He entered into marriage with the former Dorothy Chilcote on July 2, 1949; celebrating many years together and the birth of thirteen children. Dorothy preceded in Elden in death in 1991.
Fuzzy truly enjoyed the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter, spending much time in the woods for work and pleasure or taking trips out west in search of his next big game. Fuzzy would often be found fishing, trapping, or working around the farm and cutting wood. He provided years of comic relief and was quite the prankster leaving never a dull moment.
He is survived by his large and loving family; his children, Jolaine Clark, Janet (Bruce) Sturdavant, Eldena (Timothy) Sparks, Lynnette (Mark) Nelson, Lori (Bill Baldinger) Matthews, Barbara (David) Nichols, Julie (Scott) Zull, Michael (Debra) Holmes, Randy (Mary) Holmes, Mark (Kelly) Holmes, Paul (Pamela) Holmes, and Douglas Holmes; a daughter-in-law, Lori Holmes; brother-in-law, Pep Chilcote; one sister, Shirley Moffit; 44 grandchildren and their spouses; 84 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Holmes; his son, Tony Holmes; a granddaughter, Haley Baldinger; sons-in-law, Kelly Matthews and Roger Clark; and his nine of his siblings, Merna, Aletha, Wendell, Wilda, Doyle, Doris, Alvin, Sherman, and Vesta.
Visitation for friends and family will be today, Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 4 p.m. also at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior. Interment will take place at the Dover Township Cemetery in Bristol.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
