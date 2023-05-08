Elden James "Jim" Head, age 88, died Saturday May 6, 2023 at his home north of Evart surrounded by his family on the land he loved so much. He was born at home south of Evart January 11, 1935 to Elden and Dorothy (Clark) Head. As a young man he grew up roaming the woods and fishing the streams near Evart and New Hudson, before settling in for an exemplary career in football and track at Evart High School, graduating in 1953, one year ahead of his sweetheart Maxine "Mickey" Clarady. Early in life he became best friends with Al Swiger, and they spent decades playing sports, hunting, fishing, and camping together with their families.
After high school he volunteered for the draft and was called up for Army basic training in January of 1954. After basic while many of his buddies went to Korea, Jim was asked to join the 82nd Airborne Division as a small-arms instructor while earning his paratrooper wings. During a short break from the Army, he hitchhiked home to Evart, where he married Mickey, on August 8, 1954 at the Methodist Episcopal Church. She soon followed him back to Ft. Bragg while he finished his enlistment with the 82nd and the Army Reserves. Afterward they made their home in Evart where they raised 5 kids while he worked at Gardner-Reed, American Logging Tool, and finally at Evart Products where he worked as a molder, foreman, and supervisor before retiring in 1990. During that time he also learned taxidermy by correspondence and started Head's Taxidermy in his "spare" time which he continued for many years. Later he bought a large property and moved north of town where he could hunt, fish, and roam to his heart's delight, all while continuing to grow his world-class gardens to this very day.
Over the years, he has become a master and practitioner of many skills and hobbies including: leatherworking, knife-making, fish-frying, turkey hunting, and story-telling. He has hunted much big game in places such as: Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Alaska, Tennessee, and Florida. He has traveled around the more interesting parts of the U.S., and after retiring, to spend several months each winter, in Florida. He enjoyed Caribbean, Central American, Hawaiian, and Alaskan cruises. He was a long-time member of Michigan Bowhunters Association, as well as one of its district governors and Bowhunter of the Year. He and Mickey have always maintained a come-all open-door policy in their home for friends and family, and often traveled and hunted with family, friends, and co-workers.
Jim is survived by: his wife, Mickey and their 5 children, Leslie (Sam) Decator, Laurie Curtis, Joy Keathley, Brenda (Tom) Ficeli, and Jimmie (Coleen) Head; grandchildren, Tanya, Jonah, Serena, Kyle, Samantha, Ryan, Bethannee, Brittannee, Patrick, Daniel, and Molly; 21 greatgrandchildren; sisters, Janet Walls and Laverne Crissman, and brother-in-law, Donald Carothers. Jim was predeceased by: his parents, buddy, Al Swiger; sister, Sharon Carothers; brothers-in-law, Gene Walls and Irving Crissman; son-in-law, Rod Keathley, and granddaughter, Tishana Blanchard.
Family and friends are welcome to meet on Tuesday the 9th from 6-8PM at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday at the Evart United Methodist Church. He will be laid to rest at Osceola Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Evart Public Library or Evart Pop-warner Scholarship. Share a memory online at coreyfuneralhome.com
