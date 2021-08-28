Eldon E. Otberg, lifelong resident of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 93 years old.
Eldon was born on June 19, 1928 to Enar and Marian (Sorensen) Otberg in Cadillac, Michigan. He attended schools in Cadillac. He was a self-taught musician and played many instruments. He spent his career working as a truck driver and factory worker for many years until his time of retirement. In his younger years, he was a ski jumper and competed in many competitions at Caberfae and Briar Hill. In his spare time he enjoyed being outdoors going hunting and fishing. Eldon was an active member of the Grace Community Bible Church.
Eldon is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Runyan of Cadillac, MI; grandchildren, Krista Runyan of Kalamazoo, Jessica Runyan of Kalamazoo, Robin Runyan of Hamtramack, Sheila McRae of Traverse City, Tony McRae of Nebraska, Ryan (Dalys) Otberg of Grand Junction, CO, and Mason (Angie) Otberg of Grand Junction, CO; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Benjamin Vanderberg, Syri Runyan-Abanilla, Alex McRae, Tyler, Ashley and Kayley Otberg, and Elijah Emmons; brother, Carroll (Marian) Otberg of Holland; sister, Virginia Peterson of Tustin; step-daughter, Judy Emmons of Cadillac; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by father, Enar Otberg, mother, Marian Otberg, daughter, Terri McRae, son, Eldon M. Otberg, and a brother, Adolf Otberg.
A private family committal service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be placed online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.