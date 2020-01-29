LAKE CITY — Eldora L. Outman, age 97 of Lake City passed away at home on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Eldora was born January 21, 1923 in Butterfield Township of Missaukee County to John and Jessie (Chrispell) Martin. She married Willie F. Outman on October 25, 1940 in Merritt. He preceded her in death December 12, 2008.
Eldora and Willie began the family logging business in 1948 and farmed. She loved going to the woods with her sons and riding in the logging skidder. It was not unusual for her to be seen over the years driving the farm tractor. Eldora helped bale hay with her family in 2019 at the age of 96. She enjoyed her family and especially their Fourth of July gatherings. She was a really good cook, and kept busy canning for her family of eight. She never used a recipe and made the best apple pie.
Eldora is survived by her children, Phyllis Corwin of Lake City, Joyce Curtis of Leroy, Carolyn Outman, Lyle Outman, Carl (Sue) Outman, Charles Outman and Robert (Karen) Outman all of Lake City; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons. Three sisters survive her also, Donnabelle Lux of Oregon, Carol Goodrich of Ravenna and Vera Durga of Lucas.
Eldora was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Richard; three brothers, Charles, Arthur and John; four sisters, Jean, Myrtle, Leola, and Janice; and two son-in-laws, Robert Curtis and Glen Corwin.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.