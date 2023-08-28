Eleanor Leona Mongar of Cadillac passed away, Friday, August 25, 2023 at Green Acres Retirement Living in Cadillac. She was 87.
Eleanor was born June 8, 1936 in Grand Rapids to Benjamin A. and Loretta (Wright) Marker and they preceded her in passing. On September 27, 1952 in Cadillac she married Alfred Joseph Mongar and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2022.
Eleanor worked at Mitchell Bentley Corporation in Cadillac for 33 years before retiring from the engineering department. She had a beautiful singing voice and often sang to her children when they were young. She made the best fried chicken and chocolate fudge. She enjoyed getting together to play cards especially euchre and cribbage. Eleanor loved butterflies and also took great pride in her home.
She is survived by their children: Candice (Michael) Reamer of Cadillac, Cynthia (David) Coker of Scottville, Michael Mongar of Tustin, Benjamin Mongar (Brenda Gabrielson) of Cadillac, and Rebecca (David) Renzema of Allegan; grandchildren: Jodi (Clint) Keeler, Michael (Colleen) Reamer, Todd (Gizem) Callis, Matthew Callis (Anika Schmock), Joseph (Jolinda) Mongar, Daniel (Kami) Mongar, Erika (John) Van Vugt, Rachel (Derrick) Madsen; great grandchildren: Evan & Erin Keeler, Cole & Jaxson Reamer, Temperance and Alfred "A.J." Mongar; her sister, Geri (Clarance) Dietz and sister-in-law, Janice Marker.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded by an infant son, Randy and siblings: Ruthie Grames, Benjamin Marker, Robert Marker and Chuck Marker.
Eleanor's family would like to extend a special thank you to George and Marcia Grames and the staff at Green Acres for their love and care of Eleanor.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 31, 2023, Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Mr. Gary Pullen officiating. Burial will take place at Boon Westside Cemetery in Wexford County. Friends may meet the family prior to the service at the funeral home.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.