Eleanore Calhoun passed on February 12, 2022 at the age of 95, preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald Calhoun, Sr.
She is survived by her two children, Don Jr. (Peggy) and Sue Kossen (Richard). Eleanore has three grandchildren: Richard, Anne and Rodney, and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Audri.
Eleanore was born and lived in Grand Rapids. Upon their retirement, she and Don settled into their lakefront home on Lake Mitchell, Cadillac. Eleanore loved reading, sewing and maintaining her lawn/property. She was an avid card player and looked forward to many games with her family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A family service will be held this summer.
Condolences and memories may be placed online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home
