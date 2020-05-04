CADILLAC — Elfrieda Foster of Cadillac passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Curry House Assisted Living surrounded by her family. She was 87.
She was born October 14, 1932 in Janov, Poland to Karl and Eleonore (Selent) Kunz Sr. and they preceded her in death. On August 27, 1955 in Angola, Indiana she married James C. Foster Sr. and he preceded her in death on November 21, 2003. As a young girl Elfrieda’s family fled Poland to Germany in 1944. After the war the family was sponsored by Mike and Josephine Stojic and immigrated to the United States. Frieda lived in Cadillac from that point.
She worked at Mitchell-Bentley, later known as Mitchell Corporation for many years as a seamstress. Frieda was a talented seamstress; she won many ribbons and awards. She was known for her beautiful, sparkly Christmas stockings that she would gift at any major life milestone. Frieda enjoyed traveling with her husband and adding to her collection of egg cups, Hot Wheel Cars and Barbies as they traveled.
Frieda was a long time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac where she served and volunteered in many capacities. One of her favorite things to do was snuggle babies and spend time with the children at Joyful Hearts.
She is survived by her children: Jim (Jayne) Foster, Jack (Deborah) Foster all of Cadillac, Sue Keivet of Hudsonville; grandchildren: Craig, Matthew, Steve, Dylan, Carrie, Kelsey; great-grandchildren: Landon, Kaedence, Hazen, Stephen Tyler, Evelyn, Clark, Sloane, Lucy, Cameron, Evelyn, Thea and brothers, George (Ruth) Kunz and Adolf Kunz.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by siblings: Gustav, Melita and Lottie.
Memorial services at Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Joyful Hearts Early Learning Center. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
