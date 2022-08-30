Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Sayler was called home to Heaven on August 28, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with numerous health issues. She was 83. She passed away surrounded by those who dearly loved her at her home in Cadillac.
Betty was born on April 1st, 1939 to Elizabeth and Alexander Bartosiewicz. Betty was very proud of her Polish heritage. As a young girl she played the accordion and frequented the many polka dance halls around the Grand Rapids area. It was at one of those dance halls that she met her husband, John. John and Betty were married on February 17,1962. They provided an incredibly loving and stable home to their two daughters, Julie and Mary. The family moved to the Cadillac area in 1973 and quickly established themselves in the community. They developed a large network of very cherished friendships throughout the years with whom they enjoyed activities such as playing cards, golfing and simply spending time together.
Betty has always loved to knit. She knitted hats and sweaters, but most of all she loved to knit mittens. She knitted hundreds of mittens which she would donate to various charities and organizations in the community. Betty loved the holidays, especially Christmas. Family traditions were very important to her and, as in line with her Polish roots, she would always make sausage and sauerkraut with sausage purchased from Frank's Market, a specific meat market in the old Polish neighborhood. Betty loved and cared for her neighbors. She would frequently send John over to mow a yard or shovel a walkway, and more recently, grandchildren over to trim hedges. She loved spending time with her friends, tending to her gardens in the backyard, and making jam and pies with fresh Michigan strawberries. Betty especially loved her trips on the senior citizen bus. All who knew Betty would agree that above all else she was the perfect grandma to her five grandchildren. She loved them dearly and they loved her right back. She cheered them on during sporting events, attended concerts and was present for all major and minor life events whenever possible. Betty was quite smart and always happy to provide advice to her grandchildren on a variety of topics. She thought about their well-being, always. She was incredibly loving and fiercely protective of her family. There are no words to describe the depth of love she had for her grandchildren. Each holds very cherished memories which they will keep in their hearts forever.
Betty was a woman of strong faith. She was a devoted Catholic and had a special relationship with the Virgin Mary to whom she often prayed. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. She expressed her faith through her giving nature and her care and love for others. She loved her own mother dearly and her family takes great comfort in knowing that God has welcomed her with open arms with our Grandma B walking alongside her. The family is forever grateful for the support and companionship of John and Betty's friends during this difficult time.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, John; her two daughters Julie (Edward) Van Alst and Mary (Eric) Nilsson; her five grandchildren, Andrew Van Alst, Kassie (Ryan) Van Alst Hearth, Elizabeth (Skyler) Nelson, Sarah Nilsson and Kyle Nilsson; and sister Suzanne Clocklin. The family is respecting Betty's wishes and will have a private ceremony at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Cadillac Senior Center or the St. Ann's Catholic Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.