Elizabeth Alice Shriver, age 85 of Lake City, passed away September 20, 2022 at home.
Elizabeth was born May 23, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio to William and Rosile (Blendorn) Lang.
Elizabeth had been employed at Lakeview Lutheran Manor in Cadillac and served as pastor of the All Nations Church of Lake City and also a missionary and pastor to the American Indians.
She loved life and enjoyed word search books, plants and trees and yard sales.
Her passion was the word of God (the Bible) and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Elizabeth is survived by her children: Ronald (Teri) Metrick, Darlene (Wayne) Tyler, David (Pam Estepp) Shriver and Michael Shriver. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, a son: Shawn Metrick, brothers: William, Lester and Alfred Lang, a sister: Ruth Bash, grandson, Curtis Metrick and great grandson, Johnathan Marden.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Troy Baxter officiating. The time of visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until services begin.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cooperative Ministry of Missaukee County, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City, MI 49651
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.