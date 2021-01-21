Elizabeth Ann Strieby

Elizabeth (Betty) Strieby, of Mackinaw City and formerly of Luther, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was 94. Betty was born on December 10, 1926 in Chicago to Carl and Elizabeth (Spevacek) Fabian of Downers Grove, Illinois.
She graduated from Downers Grove High School in 1945. Betty married Herbert Strieby Jr. on January 24, 1948 in Downers Grove and they lived in Westmont, Illinois prior to moving to Luther in 1958.
Betty was a former member of the Church of Christ in Luther, where she held the office of treasurer. She was an active member of the Church of the Straits in Mackinaw City since 2014 and was always ready to volunteer whenever and wherever needed.
She was employed as a bus driver for Luther Schools when her children were young, a bookkeeper for numerous years at her husband's auto repair business and also worked in later years as a clerk at Luther Post Office prior to her retirement. Betty previously held the position of Ellsworth Township treasurer in Luther and was a former Girl Scout and 4-H leader.
Betty was a hands-on mother who spent a great deal of time taking her children to school events and activities, music lessons and visits to friends. She was a meticulous housekeeper, highly organized and could stretch a dollar to keep her family of seven clothed and fed. She was a skilled cake decorator and experienced seamstress who made the wedding cakes and dresses for her two youngest daughters when each married. She spent a lot of time in her kitchen making homemade cinnamon rolls, apple pies and kolache, as well as many other desserts that were enjoyed by family and friends.
Betty was an avid bowler for more than 40 years and played in several leagues at Parkview Lanes in Cadillac. She also liked to read, sew, knit, crochet, play games, and assemble jigsaw puzzles. Betty played pinochle every Saturday night with her husband and longtime friends in Luther for as long as her children can remember.
Betty moved to Pinecrest, an independent living facility, in 2014, where she volunteered to alter clothing for residents and staff and made items to give to others. She was active in the Red Hats and was an enthusiastic participant who could be counted on to attend almost every activity at the facility. She was admired for her proficiency in Wii bowling and her ability to display a "poker face" at card games.
She is survived by her children Mary (Thomas) Wenzel of Durham, North Carolina, Linda Kent of DeLand, Florida, Carl (Roxana) Strieby of Mackinaw City and Kathy Tossey of Cadillac; ten grandchildren, Larry (Suzie) Brannam, Scott (Laurie) Brannam, Heather Brannam, Jason (Consuelo) Schachel, Amanda Kent (Sam Lansdale), Jenny Tossey, Eric (Kimberly) Kent, Matthew Strieby, Glen (Amy) Tossey and Tara (Will) Batdorf and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Herbert Strieby, daughter Nancy, sister Eleanor Fabian, and sister and brother-in-law Rosemary and Stanley Passon.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 25 from 1-2 p.m. at the Church of the Straits in Mackinaw City, followed by a service at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at North Park Cemetery in Luther at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Straits, 307 N Huron, Box 430, Mackinaw City, MI 49701.
Online condolences may be made at stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
