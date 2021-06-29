Elizabeth Ann Webster

Elizabeth "Lizzy" Ann Webster, of Cadillac, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was 11 years old.
Lizzy was born on November 14, 2009, to Cassandra Starkey and Daniel Webster. Although she was born with severe health issues and lived a short life, her beautiful soul and sweet smile brought sunshine to the lives of all who knew her. Despite being immobile and not being able to talk, Lizzy loved being included and would often smile in response. Among the things she enjoyed are having others talk to her, getting hugs from her younger brother and sister, having them hold her hand or touch her arm, laughing when her mom would play with her, and listening to classical music to soothe and calm her.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the number of wonderful nurses and teachers who helped care for Lizzy and made her feel loved over the years. Also, a special thanks to Shawn Combs for the love and support he has provided through the years.
She is survived by her parents: Cassandra Starkey and Daniel Webster; siblings: Austin, Allyson, and Jeffery; grandparents: Rita Starkey, and Tom & Bonnie Webster; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John Starkey.
We know that sweet Lizzy is safe and at peace now in God's memory and that we will see her again one day. Until then, we will continue to cherish the time, memories, and love we shared with our precious girl. For those who would like to express their condolences, please contact the family for memorial arrangements.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
