Elizabeth Carol McDonald, of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 92.
She was born on February 19, 1929, in Garden City, Michigan to Henry and Jessie (King) Lathers. Elizabeth was married to John Charles McDonald June 16, 1949, also in Garden City, MI.
Elizabeth made a living working with Manton Industries, retiring and then spent many years helping others with in-home care. She had a passion for animals, especially her pet cats and the birds that would come visit her feeders. She was strong in her faith and will be deeply missed by many.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Miki Ann (Keith) Hayes of Boise, Idaho, John David McDonald of Kalkaska, Patrick (Diane) McDonald of Fife Lake, Joe McDonald of Phoenix, Arizona, William Edward (Gayla) McDonald of Cadillac, Gerald (Victoria) McDonald of Lake City; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; six siblings, Mary, Ruth, Dave, Esther, Martha, John; and one son, Michael Edward McDonald.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will take place in Kalkaska at a later date next year. Memorial contributions may be directed to Missaukee Humane Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
