Elizabeth Jane (Rawn) Konyndyk, Our Lord sent his angel to carry mom home to be with dad, on Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was 96.

We are blessed by the lives of our parents, who loved, supported, prayed, and cared for us. They are survived by Robert (Charmaine) Konyndyk, Julia (Ron) Hoskins, Loralyn (Jeff) McNitt, Ellen (Jack) Jewett, Phil (Wendy) Konyndyk, and Steve Koynydyk. They were blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beth was born on January 2, 1925, in Grand Rapids. She was employed by Michigan Bell Telephone where she connected soldiers calling home to notify their families that they were going to see aunt "Pearl". Beth was married to Robert G. Konyndyk on June 1, 1945, while he was home on leave. Bob was stationed with the Navy in the Aleutian Islands. Bob and Beth moved to Mesick, MI in 1966, where Bob was a State of Michigan plumbing inspector and Beth, a homemaker. Bob passed away on January 21, 2018.

A family memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Our family is comforted by the loving care which Beam of Hope, LLC. in Cadillac provided our mom. "Some glad morning when this life is O'er, I'll fly away..."

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

