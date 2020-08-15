TRAVERSE CITY — Libby Maxwell age 72, passed away suddenly on August 12, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
She was a resident of Ft Myers Florida and spent summers on Lake Mitchell. She had various occupations including being Director of Operations of Henry Ford Academy at Greenfield Village. She was a graduate of Siena Heights University, a member of St Mary’s Episcopal Church and Cadillac Welcome Club. She is survived by her husband Ross.
