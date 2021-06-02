Elizabeth Marie Munson, of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her home in Cadillac. She was 95.
Betty was born on March 2, 1926 in Flint Michigan to Evelyn Shufult. On September 23, 1944 she entered into marriage with Hershel Richard Munson in Fenton, Michigan. The couple spent 52 years together until his time of passing on February 6, 1996. Betty began her career working as a "Rosie the Riveter" making war supplies for World War II, including ammunition. She then went on to work at Mitchell Bentley in Cadillac, until her time of retirement. Later, she began working at Wal-mart where she retired again at the age of 86. Betty enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially going camping. In her spare time, she liked to go play Bingo. She jumped at any opportunity to go travel with her family and friends. Betty cherished the time spent with her family, and loved to go visit her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her loving children, William Munson, Caroline Welch, Richard (Joann) Munson, Debbie (Rocky) Jones and Kim (Pat) Branagan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Hershel; mother, Evelyn; son and daughter-in-law, David (Karin) Johnson; daughter-in-law, Pamela Munson; son, Alfred Munson; daughter and son-in-law, Pat (Ted) Williams; granddaughter, Sarah Marie Jones; grandson, Stacy Munson; great-grandsons, Mark Hunter and Jason Johnson; and two great-granddaughters, Deanna Welch and Kristy Jo.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac. Interment will take place at Haring Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Munson Family.
"Remember, love one another, it's free. The more you give away, the more you get back. I love you all, family and friends."- Betty
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
