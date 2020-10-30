Obituary of Ella June (Heaton) Boven
Ella June Boven, 94, of McBain, Michigan, passed away on October 29, 2020 at Green Acres in Cadillac.
The funeral service will be held, Monday, November 2, at 11:00 am at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church with Rev Dirk Koetje and Rev Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 1 between 4:00 to 8:00 at Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Falmouth Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Keith Burkholder of the Burkholder Family Funeral Home.
June was born at home on the family farm in Marion, Michigan on June 22, 1926 to Clarence and Norma (McLam) Heaton. They proceeded her in death. She attended the # 4 Highland Township One Room School House, 70th Ave, Marion, Michigan through the 8th grade. She graduated from Evart High School in 1944.
June was married to Shirley Robert Boven Sr. (Bob) on March 10, 1945 in Marion. They settled on the Boven Homestead (now the Boven Centennial Farm) on Vander Meulen Road near Falmouth/McBain. They owned and operated the Boven Dairy Farm until their retirement in 1986. They continued to live on the farm until Bob's death in 2006. June moved to Kentucky at that time where she resided with her son Steve and Pauline for the next 4 years. In the summer of 2010 June moved to Green Acres Nursing Home Facility in Cadillac.
June worked on the dairy farm as a housewife, doing farm work and raising four children and at the same time worked at Riverside Electric in Marion for 15 years. While growing up on 70th Avenue west of Marion June also worked on her parent's farm at the corner of M-115. Bob and June worked together for Don and Brenda Hower at the Don Hower Auction for many years. They drove cars for Bonny Car Dealership. They also worked for Keith Burkholder at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home.
June attended the Pisgah Heights Wesleyan Methodist Church (changed to Pisgah Heights Wesleyan Church in 1968) now Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church, which is located next to the # 4 Highland School. Upon her marriage to Bob, they attended the Church of the Nazarene in Falmouth, Michigan. Later, they were members of the Falmouth Reformed Church before moving their membership to the Prosper Christian Reformed Church.
Bob and June had a passion for music and dancing. Another passion was playing Euchre and Pinochle with special friends over the years. They were compassionate by opening their home to others who needed a place to live from time to time.
June is survived by her children Stephen (Pauline) Boven, Jacqueline Iler, daughter-in-law Karen Boven (Kenneth) and Darlene (Alan) Whitehouse. Her grandchildren are Michael, Stephanie, Annie, Joy, Laura, Katrina, Kourtney, Amber, Sara, Lacey, Whitney, Faith, Hilary, Preston, Step-grandchildren Bobby, Timmy, Joey, Lori and Robin. June is survived by 22 Great-Grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and other family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family.
June is preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Robert Boven Sr., son Kenneth Dean Boven, granddaughter Melissa Ann Boven, step-son Shirley Robert Boven Jr., brothers Roy (Mildred) Heaton, Earl (Emily) Heaton, Carl (Donna) Heaton, sisters Clara Heaton/Porter/Finney (Alton), Leona, Mary and very special family friend, Fred O. Hoekzema.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Salvation Army, 725 Wright Street, Cadillac, Michigan, to the Gideons or Hospice of Michigan. The family of June Boven wishes to thank all the employees of Green Acres for their excellent care over these many years. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Munson Healthcare Cadillac for the care given to June during her visits to the emergency room and stays at the hospital. Special thanks to Dr. Gregory Lambourne and staff, her primary care physician, Also, thanks to all the staff at Hospice of Michigan for their many visits and care of our mother.
