Ella Mae (Stenman) Swanson and her twin sister, Della, were born on January 24, 1927 to Fred and Signe (Watson) Stenman. She grew up on a farm in Tustin where daily chores and responsibility were part of each day. But Ella Mae and her siblings — Evelyn, Jean, Everett, Arthur, and Arden — also found time for baseball. Ella Mae was an avid player and became an excellent hitter, taking pitches from the glove of her brother, Everett, who was drafted as a pitcher. Ella Mae passed her love of baseball on to her children, heightened by their memorable family trips to Tiger Stadium. Her son, Fred, was drafted by the Detroit Tigers out of high school. At the “Swanson baseball field‘ in front of the house, Ella Mae pitched to her children, then to her grandchildren, who will never forget the day their Grandma hit a grand slam, which resulted in her running the bases and sliding into home.
Ella Mae graduated from Cadillac High School and went to work in Grand Rapids. Ella retired from Pine River Schools after having worked for the Pine River Area Schools for over 20 years.
Her brother, Everett, introduced Ella Mae to her husband, Robert Stanley Swanson, at a dance in Cadillac. As the legend goes, while sashaying past a floor-to-ceiling mirror in the dance hall, Stan famously remarked, “Don’t we look good together?‘ Ella Mae either laughed or shrugged but one thing is certain: Stan became the love of her life. They married and moved to their first home LeRoy in 1950, where their first two children, Bob and Berta, were born. They moved to Mackinaw Trail and welcomed three more children into the family — Fred, Larry, and Karla, along with 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, who will remember and revere the Mackinaw Trail home as an icon to their childhood, complete with a backyard sledding hill, Stan’s immense garden, a bountiful creek, an array of trees to tap for maple syrup, and the spooky little “I dare you‘ cabin next door.
Ella Mae was first and foremost for her family, supporting and loving them, listening and laughing with them, and always demonstrating a genuine interest in their lives. Her grandchildren would marvel at how she could identify, commiserate, and empathize with their existential thoughts and feelings despite their age difference. They came out of an earnest conversation with Ella Mae feeling understood and comforted.
With an abiding faith in God, Ella Mae never stopped seeking to reach greater depths of spirituality. She was always setting new goals and bettering herself, always able to find joy in spite of sorrow, and never stopped living her life.
Ella Mae was multi-faceted. Chocolate chip cookies were her specialty. Crossword puzzles were her passion. Books were her portal to the rest of the world. She was an accomplished musician and served as the organist at Zion Church in LeRoy for many years.
Ella Mae loved living in the LeRoy-Tustin area and cherished the many lifelong friendships she made there. In recent years, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at their homes in Westland, Grand Rapids, and Ann Arbor, and was always game for adventure, including trips to Florida, Pennsylvania, Boston, New York, and France.
Ella Mae passed from this world on July 1, 2020. We believe that she has been reunited with her husband Stan, and children Berta and Bob. She is survived by her daughter Karla Swanson, her sons, Fred and Larry, her grandchildren, David (Jamie) Blanchard, Paul (Sarah) Blanchard, Darrick (Andrea) Swanson, Sean Swanson, Marisa Swanson, Jacob Swanson, Jamison Swanson, Rebecca Farwell, Will (Mandy) Farwell, Jake Fransen, Ahnna Swanson, Suzanne (Arnaud Cornet) Swanson, Elizabeth Swanson, Robert Swanson, and Christina Swanson, and her great-grandchildren, Christian J. Blanchard, Darian Blanchard, Evan Swanson, Luke Swanson, Dylan Swanson, Gracie Mae Farwell, Elijah and Isabelle Blanchard, and daughters-in law Sheri Swanson and Joanne Swanson.
While our hearts ache at the absence of our mother, grandmother, and friend, we are grateful for the love she has given us and look forward to the day when we will see her again.
