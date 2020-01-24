MANTON — Ellen A. Taylor, age 87 of Manton, passed away January 22, 2020 at the Kalkaska Memorial Health Care, Eden Center.
Ellen was born February 16, 1932 in Cadillac.
She graduated from Mesick High School and was employed as a waitress at restaurants in Traverse City for a few years before her retirement from HL Green in Cadillac.
She loved being with her family and was a taxi driver for anyone needing a ride and enjoyed eating out with friends.
Ellen is survived by a brother, Peter (Lori) Thiebaut of Lake City and a sister, Eva Black of Lafayette, Indiana, several nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Archie Harper and a sister, Juanita Abshire and several aunts and uncles.
A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Victory Tabernacle, 2801 US Highway 131 S. in Cadillac with Pastor Emma Neff officiating.
A time of visitation will begin one hour prior to services.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.