Ellen Margaret Baar

Ellen Baar passed away on August 16, 2021. Always a thoughtful and caring person thinking of others, she wrote her own obituary below.
Ellen Margaret Vandervest Baar was born on April 4, 1929, at Watersmeet, Michigan, born the daughter of Antone Vandervest and Mae Kinney. She attended school her early years at Watersmeet. After the death of her father, the family moved to the lower peninsula of Michigan to where her mother was from. She left her heart in the UP. Born a Yooper, always be a Yooper. She attended several country schools and also Reed City High School. She married Edward Baar on February 20, 1947 and they were married 56 years, until his death in 2003. They lived in the Clinton and Tecumseh, Michigan area for 10 years. In 1956 they moved to the family centennial farm southwest of Reed City.
She is survived by her son Larry (Karen) Baar of Reed City and daughter LuAnne Baar of Rockford; grandson Eric (Jennifer) Baar and great-grandson Ryan of West Jordan, Utah, granddaughter Erica of Rockford; sister-in-law Phyllis Peterson of Marion; brother-in-laws Amiel Larson of Reed City and Steve Bolton of Trufant. She was preceeded in death by her parents; husband Edward; granddaughter Sarah; two Vandervest sisters Vion Steinhaus and Doris Schultz; seven Vandervest brothers: Donald, Marvin, Howard, Jack, Floyd, Raymond, and Elmer. In later years her mother was remarried to William Benzine, who was a great stepdad, one brother William Benjamin Jr. and sisters Phyllis Larson and Marilyn Bolton.
Ellen was an active member of the United Methodist Church, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and the local Historical Museum and where ever help was needed. She loved doing volunteer work and enjoyed life to its fullest.
In fulfilling Ellen's wishes, there will be no service due to the COVID epidemic. In Ellen's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Reed City.
