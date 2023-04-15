Ellen Theresa Wilkerson, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 72.
Ellen was born on November 21, 1950 to Carl and Verna (Ferguson) Ohman in Cadillac, Michigan. In her spare time, she liked to read books or walk her dog. She enjoyed making special trips, whether it was going to the movies or trying to win big at the slots at the casino. She loved being a grandma and spending time with her grandchildren, she looked forward to their overnight visits and making memories. Ellen cherished the time spent with her family.
Ellen is survived by her loving children, Michael James (Valerie) Wilkerson of Lake City, Carl Wilkerson of Lake City, Julie Carnahan of Manton and Jason (Kendra Pitts) Wilkerson of Cadillac; grandchildren, Evan, Karlee, Coleman, James, Lily and Abbey; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ken Johnson, Emma (Terry) Shively, August Ohman and Kay (Kim) Mason; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings, Jim Johnson, Charlotte Shultz, and Carl Johnson.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wexford County Humane Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
