Elliott Iverson, Crain, age 18 of Cadillac Michigan passed peacefully in his sleep on July 20, 2023 of a complication from an ongoing medical issue. Elliott was born on September 23, 2004 in Olathe, Kansas.
Elliott graduated from Cadillac High School this past June. He really enjoyed his studies, especially his involvement with the Career Tech Center and the CNET program and was looking to go into electronics/engineering. Elliott was in the early college program and having completed one year of college, was looking to finish his Associates Degree next spring at Northern Michigan College and was still deciding which university he wanted to continue his studies at.
Elliott was a strong young man who endured much over his lifetime and he never complained. He had a warm heart and a great sense of humor. He made the most out of every situation. He cared about others and was a loyal friend. He was a very bright young man and used his talents to the fullest. He accomplished many things in a short period of time. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.
Elliott leaves behind his mother, Emily Crain; brother, Bastien Crain; his grandparents, Lisa (Paul) Donn, Joe (Jeanne) Miller, Marsha (John) Mellish, Ron Crain; great grandparents, Ron(Shirley)Donn; his Godmother, Ann Bush; his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Elliott was preceded in death by his father, Brandon Crain.
A special Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 28,2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac, with visitation at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the Elliot Crain CNET Scholarship Fund. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
