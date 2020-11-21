Elmer Gene Mishler, age 70 of Manton passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. Elmer was born on January 29, 1950 in Cadillac, MI to Elmer Owen Mishler and Mary Alice (Helsel) Mishler.
Elmer spent his time putting puzzles together, going on gator rides, riding around watching for deer, fishing, and enjoyed going to Hope Network. He also loved to go to garage sales looking for the perfect thing, he also loved spending time watching the Price Is Right, and cartoons.
Elmer is survived by his siblings; Edith (Jim) Bell of Tustin, Hazel Hamilton of McBain, Mary Jane Langworthy of Cadillac, and Pete Mishler of McBain, care givers; Doug (Gloria) Smith of Manton, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Owen Mishler, Henry Mishler, Roger Mishler, Betty Vanderhoef, and Wanda Park.
There will be no services at this time and Elmer will be interred next to his parents in the Lucas Cemetery at a later date. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
