Elnora L. Oliver of Cadillac passed away Monday evening, December 5, 2022 at Whispering Pines Senior Living near Lake City. She was 95. Elnora was born on April 1, 1927 in Flint Michigan to Theodore & Emma (Hill) Yager.
She moved to the Cadillac at a young age and attended the Pleasant Lake School just outside of town. On April 24, 1944 in Cadillac she married Milton L. Oliver and he preceded her in death on October 15, 2016.
Elnora was a seamstress for many years in the Cadillac area. She had been employed at BF Goodrich, Cadillac Girl Coat, Mitchell Bentley, and retired from RLD Dress Company. After Elnora retired she enjoyed volunteering at Parkview Bowling Lanes for many years. Other hobbies she enjoyed were: crocheting, word search puzzles and going to yard sales.
Survivors include her children: Linda (Tony) Hajdu, Ted (Norma) Oliver all of Cadillac and Wanda Afton of Tustin; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; and Elnora's 2 brothers: Duane (Loretta) Yager and Darwin (Jackie) Yager all of Cadillac; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald F. Oliver; a grandson, Thomas Afton; a son-in-law, Thomas Afton; 2 brothers: Cecil and Gregory Yager; and a sister, Joyce Hull.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 3-5 PM at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Selma Township Cemetery in Wexford County. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
