Eloise Jane Brodeur

Eloise Jane "Lois" Brodeur Cadillac - Eloise Jane "Lois" Brodeur of Cadillac, MI, passed away Tuesday morning September 22, 2020 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac, MI. She was 87.
Mrs. Brodeur was born on December 7, 1932, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Dennie and Eula (Royalty) Lampton.
Lois graduated from Shawnee High School in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1951. She worked at Southern Bell Telephone Company following graduation.
She met her future husband, Robert "Bob", at Ft. Knox, Kentucky, while he was serving his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. They were married on September 6, 1954 and enjoyed 65 years of marriage until his death, January 7, 2020.
She worked in the family owned grocery business, Brodeur's IGA, for many years prior to retiring to Florida for nearly 20 years with her husband. She dearly loved her family.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (James) Blackburn of Cadillac and Robert K. (Carol) Brodeur of Medway, Massachusetts; four grandchildren: James Blackburn II, Jaclyn (Russ) Johnson, Daniel (Linda) Constantine, and Julie (Thomas) Downey; several great- grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Davis of Dexter, MI.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brother, Ralph and sister, Geraldine.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services are planned at this time. Both she and her husband will be buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
The family is profoundly grateful to the current and past staff at Curry House, Hospice of Michigan, Dr. Dominic Kiomento and staff at Cadillac Family Physicians, NPalliative Care of Traverse City, CareLinc staff, Cadillac Family Pharmacy and staff and numerous specialty physicians and staff for their extraordinary care for both Lois and Robert. A special acknowledgment of appreciation to the Wexford County Department of Veterans Services, Barbi Gardiner, Town Clerk Plainfield, CT., the Cadillac location of the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, Fr. Michael Janowski of St. Ann Catholic Church and indispensable staff at Peterson Funeral Home. And a special thank you to our cherished friend, Matt Gibson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, Oasis Family Resource Center of Cadillac, Wexford County Department of Veterans Services or St. Ann School. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
