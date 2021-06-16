Eloise Jean (Trayer) Barnikow, 81 of Mecosta, died Friday, June 11, 2021 in Grand Rapids. She was born August 24, 1939 in Gratiot County, the daughter of Orville and Lila (Brady) Wakley.
Jean moved from Cadillac to Mecosta in 2014 to be closer to her daughter. She was known as the "Cookie Lady" at many farmers' markets. Selling her baked goods from Jean's Cookie Jar for several years. Jean was an extremely hard worker. She enjoyed feeding various amounts of birds coming to her yard. Jean like to keep an immaculate yard with several shrubbery and flowers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her great-grandchildren affectionately called her "Grandma Cookie." Jean appreciated the special relationship she had with Scotty and Maky.
She is survived by her son, Timothy of Arizona; daughters, Pamela (Ronnie Odom) Gibbons of Rodney, Shelly (Scott Thorpe) Flipse of Grand Rapids, Debbie (Barry) LaCross; honorary daughters, Kim Donahue of Reed City, Gina Dekam of Reed city; special niece, Jane Wakley-Haycook; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jeffrey Sible; son-in-law, Bill Riemersma; one sister; and five brothers.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date this summer.
Cremation and care entrusted to Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.
Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com
