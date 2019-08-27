MCBAIN — Elwood Edward Schut of McBain went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was 89. He was blessed to spend his remaining years at home with family nearby.
Mr. Schut was born January 25, 1930 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Claus J. and Hattie (Yonkman) Schut and they preceded him in death.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was in Europe for two and a half years. Mr. Schut worked for Michigan Bell Telephone for 30 years and was later employed at Wolverine Power for 17 years until retiring. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cadillac for more than 30 years and served as a reader. Currently he was a member of Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas.
Mr. Schut enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting antiques, especially marbles and milk bottles. He valued time spent with friends and family over coffee. His passion was gardening; he was known for his vegetables, gladiolas and daffodils. Mr. Schut enjoyed traveling and had traveled all over the world, including Europe, Hawaii, Israel, Egypt and Alaska.
On December 6, 1957 at Rehoboth Reformed Church Parsonage in Lucas he married the former Carolyn Frances Kenyon and she survives him along with their children: Daniel (Janet) Schut, David Schut all of McBain, James Schut of Cadillac; grandchildren: Ashley Schut (Aaron Ford), Aaron Schut, Matthew Schut (Tiffany Bates), Andrew Schut; two step-grandchildren, Tiffany (Al) Pollard and Amber Pytlowany (Matt Lake); great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Ryah, Melina, Alicia, Lexie, Madison, Karson, Thaddeus; a brother, Thomas (Beverly) Schut of Jenison; a sister, Mary LaChonce of McBain; sisters-in-law, Virginia Schut and Pauline Schut, both of Cadillac.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donald and Robert Schut; a brother-in-law, Dan LaChonce; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Schut.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Reverend Kevin Schutt officiating with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Burial will take place at Lucas Cemetery in Missaukee County. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
