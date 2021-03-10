Emily May Crozier, of Marion passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Maple Ridge Living Center of Cadillac. She was 99.
She was born on June 5, 1921, in Dighton, Michigan to Cecil Clair and Florence Adel (Peck) Smith. Emily graduated from Marion High School in 1940 and married the love of her life, Bernard Dale Crozier July 4, 1940, in Middle Branch Township. The two spent over 69 loving years together.
Emily and Bernard lived on the family's centennial farm that was established in 1874. The two raised four boys together and always had lots of family around on the farm. Emily was a great mother and homemaker. She wore many hats and was known to always be helping neighbors and her church family in need. She loved to work in her garden, around the farm, and canning fruits and vegetables. She was famous in town for her homemade wheat bread that she sold at Marion's Old Fashion Days. She always put her family first and loved getting to spend time with her children and many grandchildren who she was known by as "Little Grandma."
She was a member of the Community of Christ Church and very involved in women's groups within the church. Over the years she also worked at Riverside Electric and cooked at Marion Public Schools.
Emily is survived by her son, Larry (Janice) Crozier of Lee's Summit, MO, Dan (Lynn) Crozier of Anita, IA, David Crozier of Lake Odessa, MI; daughter-in-law, Marcine Crozier of LeRoy, MI; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchild; and other family members and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Florence Smith; husband, Bernard Dale Crozier; son, Jim Crozier; daughter-in-law, Carol Crozier; brothers, Maurice Smith and John Smith; and sister, Mary Baughan.
A private family service will be held on Friday, March 12th at 11:00 am at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Michell officiating. Internment will follow at the Middle Branch Township Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Emily to the Community of Christ Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhome.com.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.