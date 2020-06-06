CADILLAC — Emma Mae Welch, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was 83.

Due to the recent change in Michigan's Executive Order, graveside services will now be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Selma Township Cemetery. 

Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face mask, if medically able, for the safety of others.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. 

