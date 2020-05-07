CADILLAC — Emma Mae Welch, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was 83.
Emma was born on October 1, 1936 in Davison, Michigan to Fred and Hazel (Eggbert) Backus and was a graduate of Davison High School.
Emma met and entered into marriage with James Albert Welch, who she shared five children with before his untimely passing in 1967. Emma worked for many of the area factories over the years and eventually found a place with the Council on Aging as a housekeeper.
Emma enjoyed being with her family and watching it grow. After raising her five children she took joy from every opportunity to spend time with her ever-increasing family with the addition of grandkids and great-grandkids. She could often be found passing the time with putting together puzzles, playing solitaire, figuring out a crossword, or adding to her ever-expanding collection of angels.
Emma is survived by her daughter, Mabel (Mike) Gregory of Cadillac; son, Fred (Roxanne) Welch of Cadillac; Leroy Welch of Cadillac, Josephine Welch of Lake City, and Emma (Billy) Padgett of Cadillac; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Myrtle Snow; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Janice Cartier, Rosalie Richer, Virginia Zulke, and Tressie Backus; and her brothers, Clifton, Clyde, and Wilbur Backus.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions arrangements for services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
