CADILLAC — Emma Pierson of Cadillac passed away Sunday morning, August 16, 2020 at Country Pleasures Assisted Living near Traverse City. She was 85.

She was born May 2, 1935 in Cadillac to James and Nora (Hodges) Robinson and they preceded her in death. She married Harold Pierson on November 22, 1970 and he preceded her in death on April 17, 1994. Emma had lived in the Cadillac area all her life and graduated from Cadillac High School. She enjoyed working puzzles and was affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Cadillac and Traverse City.

Survivors include her nephews and niece, Randy (Shelly) Robinson, Pam Winklemann, Craig (Sheryl) Robinson, Jimmy Robinson and Johnny Robinson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her five brothers, Robert, John, Howard, Bud and Lloyd Robinson.

Cremation has taken place and Emma’s final resting place will be Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

