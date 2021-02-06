Emmaline J. "Emmy" Marsh of Cadillac passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the home of her daughter. She was 95.
Emmaline was born on July 31, 1925 in Grand Rapids to Raymond and Henrietta (Zylstra) Kimble. On March 31, 1946 in Cadillac she married A. Delbert "Bill" Marsh and he preceded her in death on May 28, 2010.
She worked at the Sweet Shop, Carlson's Jewelry and VanderVeen's before beginning her career at Giant Supermarket. Emmy was employed at Giant Supermarket for over 20 years. Emmy volunteered with Patriot Choir for over 15 years. She faithfully attended every practice and concert with her best friend, Dolores Felsk. Emmy was affectingly known as the choir Grandma. Emmy loved traveling with her husband; through the years they would collect a rock from every trip to bring home. She loved country music and went to numerous concerts will Bill and often took some of their grandchildren along. She also enjoyed trips to the casino with Bill. Family events were a highlight for Emmy, she loved playing SkipBo and spending time with her grandchildren.
For the last two years Daybreak Adult Daycare had been such a joy for Emmy. She was so happy there, playing Farkle and helping to break the ice with others. Emmy's family would like to thank Diane and Sue for all the care and joy they brought Emmy.
Emmy's family would also like to thank Hospice of Michigan for all the kindness and love they provided during this time of sadness.
Emmy is survived by her children: Beverly (Jerry) Proctor of Manton, Barbara Felsk (Mike Felsk) of Cadillac, Brenda Smock of Allendale; grandchildren: Rick Johnson, Terry (Kim) Vandercook, Chad (Cheri) Vandercook, Josh (Jesse) Felsk, Sunshine (Brian) Stearns, Miranda Grunow, Kaley Smock (Steve Suchowian), Sierra Smock; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Bob) Miller of Comstock Park; sisters-in-law, Arlene Kimble and Pat (Ray) Kimble Bigelow of Manton and family friends, Art Vandercook and Randy Stiver.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Felsk; grandson, Justin William Felsk; siblings, Donald, Raymond, Jack, Eugene, Gerald, Henrietta Hiebert and Berdena (Ivan) Groth.
Friends may meet the family from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Graveside services will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Manton in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wexford County Shelter Shares, 1147 South 37 Road, Cadillac, MI 49601. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
